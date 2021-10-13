Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,579 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $120,327,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

