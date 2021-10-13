Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 447.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 123,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

