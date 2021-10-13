Permanens Capital L.P. Has $8.07 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after acquiring an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,711 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

ATVI stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

