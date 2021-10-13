Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 170 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $633.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,915. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.97, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.97.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.