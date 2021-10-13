Permanens Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 201,842 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 201,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 602,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,680,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

