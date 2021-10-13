The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,998 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 49,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.47. 41,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

