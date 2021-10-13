Mirova Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. 2,273,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,191,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

