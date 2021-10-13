Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,132 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 72,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,231. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

