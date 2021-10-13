Mirova Sells 57 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mirova reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

