PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises about 2.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $47,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Natixis raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 47.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,614. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.69.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

