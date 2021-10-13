Natixis Has $79.30 Million Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Natixis lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.49% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $79,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

TLT stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,078,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.79. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $163.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

