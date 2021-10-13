Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 41,950 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.4% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 198,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 112,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.89.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

