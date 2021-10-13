Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,911,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NRK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 35,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.