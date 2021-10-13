Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 304.6% in September

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, an increase of 304.6% from the September 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 299.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $$2.03 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

