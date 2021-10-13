Morgan Stanley Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $252.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $264.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

