Morgan Stanley Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $252.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $264.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.
NYSE:CMI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
