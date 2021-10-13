Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Expands By 295.4%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, an increase of 295.4% from the September 15th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $143,736.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,596 shares of company stock worth $1,116,112. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCF. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 115.6% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 51,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 305.0% during the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PCF traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 78,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,788. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

