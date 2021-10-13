Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $25.64 on Wednesday, reaching $2,439.06. 1,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,223. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,304.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,299.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

