Natixis Investment Managers International Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Signature Bank by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $296.14. 4,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $307.50.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

