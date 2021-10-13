Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.71. 2,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $125.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

