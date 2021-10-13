Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY remained flat at $$26.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. Swiss Life has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.65.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.