Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading 4.3% Higher

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.38 and last traded at $268.29. 14,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,690,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,428.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

