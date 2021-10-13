Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 1,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 678,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,758 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $37,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

