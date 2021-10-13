Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 70.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $239.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.