Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $520,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

NYSE:HCA opened at $239.07 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average of $224.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

