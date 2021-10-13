Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Dover by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dover by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

