Covington Capital Management Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 646,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $128,027,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $232.10. The company had a trading volume of 63,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,650. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average of $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

