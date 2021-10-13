Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 179,594 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.4% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Natixis’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,464,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $16.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,263.67. The company had a trading volume of 66,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,730. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,353.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,372.12. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.