Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $248,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. 1,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.23.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.