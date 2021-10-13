The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 55.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 726,824 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $102,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.18. 191,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $311.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

