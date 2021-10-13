HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $760.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $660.00 to $760.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $700.86.

HUBS opened at $758.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $283.87 and a twelve month high of $814.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.48.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

