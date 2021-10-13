First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Down to $49.95

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.95, but opened at $48.63. First Bancorp shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 519 shares.

FBNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in First Bancorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Bancorp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Bancorp by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

