Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Up to $44.78

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.78, but opened at $46.27. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 8,481 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.23 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,634,801. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

