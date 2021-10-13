Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN) were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 163,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 324,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Kootenay Silver from C$0.57 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$70.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

