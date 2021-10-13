Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. 3,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849. Geberit has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBERY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

