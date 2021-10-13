SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.51

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 2533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28.

In other news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,039,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,896,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

