J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in September

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 11,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,472. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

JSAIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.