First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

NYSE FRC opened at $200.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $207.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

