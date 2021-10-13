SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,511. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 139.13 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.