Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. HP posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

