Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $10.01. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 1,385 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

