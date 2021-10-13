JUIICE Market Capitalization Reaches $230,004.05 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 74.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. JUIICE has a market cap of $230,004.05 and approximately $278.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.97 or 0.00502980 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.83 or 0.01018214 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

