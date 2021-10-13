Wagerr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $535.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $535.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.65 or 0.00397539 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 221,231,792 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

