OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $7.51 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $80,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $271.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.94 and its 200-day moving average is $278.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

