AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
AZZ Company Profile
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.
