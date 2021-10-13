AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

