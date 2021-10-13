LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Truist

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.64.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.19. LHC Group has a one year low of $133.74 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

