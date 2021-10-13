LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Truist

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.64.
Shares of LHCG stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.19. LHC Group has a one year low of $133.74 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
