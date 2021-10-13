OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 67,452 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 67,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.66. 17,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,077. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.44 and a one year high of $133.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

