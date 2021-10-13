OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 79,477 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,477 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. 47,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

