OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,043,000. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Asia 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,733,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $386,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,671,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. 93,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,734. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.