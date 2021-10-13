Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,714 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $89.13. 10,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

