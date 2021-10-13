Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $180,000 in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. 66,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,578. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

